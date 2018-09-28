Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption

Chief officer Hlengani Mathebula testified at the public hearings being held in Pretoria on Friday.

PRETORIA - Retired Judge Robert Nugent has expressed astonishment at evidence that a South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive committee member and suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane failed to act on credible evidence of corruption within the organisation.

He revealed that the State Security Agency (SSA) had obtained telephone intercepts which showed collusion between a Sars official and a well-known tobacco smuggler.

Mathebula says an internal investigator told him SSA had evidence of corruption within Sars.

“I took that information, gave it to the commissioner to say for me to do anything, it is suggested that you must ask the SSA for this information. The commissioner then said, ‘I don’t deal with junior people’ and the matter rests there.”

Nugent was perplexed.

“I find it astonishing that it’s reported an exco member and the commissioner have had a report from the SSA that they have an intercept on a Sars official engaging in conversation with alleged tobacco smugglers and nothing happened. I mean you’re an exco member.”

Mathebula claims Moyane told him he would speak to SSA director general.

