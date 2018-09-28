NMB Municipality probing shooting incident involving worker

About a week ago, two security officers escorted an electricity team to two homes. An argument broke out between the worker and a man, which ended up in the shooting.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says it is busy with an internal investigation following a shooting incident involving a worker and resident in Helenvale.

About a week ago, two security officers escorted an electricity team to two homes. A resident then asked one of the security officers to move his vehicle parked in front of his house.

The municipality says the officer did so but then ended up in an argument. The man left, and returned with a knife and allegedly tried to stab the guard.

Spokesperson Kupido Baron says the official was forced to draw his firearm and ordered the man to step back but failed to do so.

“The police are investigating the matter and of course we will provide our full cooperation in this case. We are also currently busy with an internal investigation, and that investigation will determine our action going forward.”