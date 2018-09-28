Nature and adrenaline feature in KZN World Tourism Day celebrations

Experience nature, fun and adrenaline as KwaZulu-Natal showcases its options.

MIDLANDS/DURBAN - The bush, quiet surroundings and many animals to see! You are thinking Mpumalanga or Limpopo right? Actually, try KwaZulu-Natal!

As if the stunning warm beaches were not enough to get you into that car, train, bus or plane to the coastal region, game reserves are also a reason you should visit the province.

Located within the rugged, mountainous thornveld of northern KwaZulu-Natal, Itala Game Reserve hosts a spectacular variety of wildlife species.

From zebra, to rhino and giraffe, the game reserve is a must do!

The views are breathtaking, making you want to sit in a rocking chair and admire the beauty or get lost in a book or two.

#WTDinKZN rhino and blesbok spotted at @talagame . The baby rhino is a year old and the first one in 16 years at the game reserve @TourismKZN #DoKZN pic.twitter.com/gYLaQPg749 — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 27, 2018

If the views are not enough to excite you, then perhaps a game drive will do. The tour guides are friendly and helpful, showing you around the reserve while informing you about the different types of animals.

#WTDKZN good morning and happy #WorldTourismDay ! Today we are at the @talagame Tala Game Reserve, hopefully we will see the big 5. Later we head to Madiba’s Capture Site @TourismKZN pic.twitter.com/DrUOlNoLJi — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 27, 2018

KARKLOOF CANOPY TOUR

Attention all adrenaline junkies!

If you ever thought that zip lining was some easy going, then here’s a wake-up call... The Karkloof Canopy Tour consists of 10 zip line tours with a 200 metre as the longest!

It is nerve-racking but also pushes you to impress yourself! It is a must-try with friends or family.