Nature and adrenaline feature in KZN World Tourism Day celebrations
Experience nature, fun and adrenaline as KwaZulu-Natal showcases its options.
MIDLANDS/DURBAN - The bush, quiet surroundings and many animals to see! You are thinking Mpumalanga or Limpopo right? Actually, try KwaZulu-Natal!
As if the stunning warm beaches were not enough to get you into that car, train, bus or plane to the coastal region, game reserves are also a reason you should visit the province.
Located within the rugged, mountainous thornveld of northern KwaZulu-Natal, Itala Game Reserve hosts a spectacular variety of wildlife species.
From zebra, to rhino and giraffe, the game reserve is a must do!
The views are breathtaking, making you want to sit in a rocking chair and admire the beauty or get lost in a book or two.
#WTDinKZN rhino and blesbok spotted at @talagame . The baby rhino is a year old and the first one in 16 years at the game reserve @TourismKZN #DoKZN pic.twitter.com/gYLaQPg749— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 27, 2018
If the views are not enough to excite you, then perhaps a game drive will do. The tour guides are friendly and helpful, showing you around the reserve while informing you about the different types of animals.
#WTDKZN good morning and happy #WorldTourismDay ! Today we are at the @talagame Tala Game Reserve, hopefully we will see the big 5. Later we head to Madiba’s Capture Site @TourismKZN pic.twitter.com/DrUOlNoLJi— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 27, 2018
KARKLOOF CANOPY TOUR
Attention all adrenaline junkies!
If you ever thought that zip lining was some easy going, then here’s a wake-up call... The Karkloof Canopy Tour consists of 10 zip line tours with a 200 metre as the longest!
It is nerve-racking but also pushes you to impress yourself! It is a must-try with friends or family.
A very nervous @refsheric is about to zip line in Karkloof @CanopyTourSA ! Yay #WorldTourismDay #WTDinKZN @TourismKZN pic.twitter.com/GFMaUR6Cqx— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) September 27, 2018
