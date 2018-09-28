Naledi Pandor: 12 of SA’s 24 tertiary institutions have insourced staff
Other institutions have indicated that they are still in the process of insourcing while others have insourced only a certain portion of its staff on various campuses.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has revealed that 12 of the country's 24 tertiary institutions have insourced cleaning and security staff.
Pandor was responding to a written question from the Economic Freedom Fighters, which asked for the names of all tertiary education institutions where cleaning, gardening, catering and security staff are outsourced.
This was one of the main issues during Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 where thousands of students held demonstrations across the country.
In the Western Cape, only the University of Cape Town has brought all its workers onto the institution's payroll.
Others like Wits University failed to respond to the minister or to give an indication of what their plans are regarding insourcing.
Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says while insourcing is happening in some institutions, the department has not taken a position on the matter.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
