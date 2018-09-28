Popular Topics


Murder accused Rob Packham due in court after breaching bail conditions

Diep River police officers apprehended Packham on 20 September on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions by allegedly intimidating witnesses.

FILE: Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham is due back in the dock in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

The 57-year-old Constantia man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He’s been in custody since then.

Diep River police officers apprehended Packham on 20 September on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions by allegedly intimidating witnesses.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to 28 September to allow the defence enough time to prepare.

The Constantia man’s trial has been set down for February in the Western Cape High Court.

Packham was arrested shortly after his wife Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

He was released on R50,000 bail following his initial arrest in March.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

