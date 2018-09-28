Msimanga: Opposition can't prove allegations against me

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is being accused of knowing about a multibillion-rand tender with engineering company Glad Africa which was found to be irregular in terms of the city's supply chain management policy.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says that he won’t be concentrating on bids to oust him, but will continue serving the people.

Msimanga survived another motion of no confidence in the city chambers on Thursday, this time by the African National Congress (ANC).

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) abstained from the vote.

Msimanga says the opposition cannot prove its allegations against him.

“They couldn’t even put anything of substance to substantiate why the motion was actually going forward. So, therefore, it only begins to expose their lack of ideas and their lack of effect that they could use during a motion of no confidence.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)