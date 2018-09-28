Mkhwebane handed damning new info on dire state of Metrorail
In August, the committee asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office to intervene and probe issues like arson attacks on trains and unreliable services.
CAPE TOWN - Damning new information presented on the dire state of Metrorail's security infrastructure now sits with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
On Friday morning, a follow-up meeting was held with the Public Protector's office after the Western Cape standing committee on transport was briefed by the South African Police Service this week.
In August, the committee asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office to intervene and probe issues like arson attacks on trains and unreliable services.
Committee chairperson Nceba Hinana said: “It is poor management from Prasa, there are mismanagement and a lack of doing what it’s supposed to be done to provide quality service to the commuters.”
#TrainFires train alight in Firgrove (between Eerste River and Somerset West.) It’s one of at least 3 such incidents reported today. Details surrounding the fire unknown at this stage. NM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
📷: Supplied pic.twitter.com/6AOe6om6o2
#TrainFires Train alight at Cape Town station. NM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
📷: Supplied pic.twitter.com/USEcmqMgbw
‘TRAIN FIRES NOT COINCIDENCE’
At the same time, city officials say Friday's train fires come as no coincidence and must have been orchestrated.
Three train stations have been affected by fires on Friday afternoon in Mbekweni in Paarl, Firgrove near Somerset West and in Cape Town.
Trains from Cape Town to Strand were delayed due to the Firgrove fire, while trains to Wellington and Kraaifontein have been affected by the Mbekweni blaze.
The frustrated commuters at the Cape Town Station say they have had enough of delays.
One commuter said: “I’d rather try the bus on Monday.”
“In the past few weeks, it’s taken about an hour to an hour and a half [to get a bus] which we didn’t budget for,” another one added.
The city's JP Smith was on scene and assessed the damage.
“The timing is just too coincidental for three fires within three hours. No person can get from Wellington to Firgrove to here. So, it’s a group of people because no three fires are going to occur randomly like that.”
Smith says 100 dedicated officers will from Monday be deployed to various train stations.
Metrorail's Zino Mihi said: “There was one trailer that was reported to be on fire and an ambulance was dispatched to the station because there were commuters on board."
An ambulance has been dispatched to the Firgrove #TrainFire, commuters were on board when the blaze broke out. At this stage no injuries reported. It appears medics are a precaution. NM pic.twitter.com/MaNXdjldnf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
DA wants Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlamini and Gigaba immediately
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Gigaba-Tlhabi twar: 'Leave children out of social media spats'
-
Private plane caught in zip line near Sun City
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.