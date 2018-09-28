Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi

A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he will take legal action against former radio host Redi Tlhabi.

A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.

The legal action follows a dispute between the two earlier this week when Tlhabi tweeted about the minister's decision to change visa regulations, claiming that it was based on personal circumstances.

Gigaba had given Tlhabi an ultimatum to apologise by 5 pm on Thursday.

Tlhabi took to Twitter on Thursday night, saying that she had not received the summons.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA