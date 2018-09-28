Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi

A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he will take legal action against former radio host Redi Tlhabi.

A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.

The legal action follows a dispute between the two earlier this week when Tlhabi tweeted about the minister's decision to change visa regulations, claiming that it was based on personal circumstances.

@mgigaba how do you do it?How do you just come & repeal regulations that barely 3 yrs ago, you were warned were impractical, destructive & untested? We asked for feasibility studies & empirical evidence. Instead you & your minions were labeling & lashing out at anyone who asked & https://t.co/UYBZjPz0vc — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

Gigaba had given Tlhabi an ultimatum to apologise by 5 pm on Thursday.

For the record, @RediTlhabi, I’m not bothered by your using my name to ingratiate yourself to the band of uninformed incorrigible racists you’ve made a career out of sucking up to. Victimise my daughter again, though, and you’ll discover that I’m capable of sinking to your level. — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 26, 2018

The Home Affairs ministry has announced that Minister Gigaba has instructed lawyers to institute legal action against Redi for defamation. pic.twitter.com/fHZfW18z4S — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 27, 2018

Tlhabi took to Twitter on Thursday night, saying that she had not received the summons.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)