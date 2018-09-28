Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi
A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he will take legal action against former radio host Redi Tlhabi.
A statement released by the Home Affairs Department on Thursday night says Gigaba has instructed attorneys to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.
The legal action follows a dispute between the two earlier this week when Tlhabi tweeted about the minister's decision to change visa regulations, claiming that it was based on personal circumstances.
@mgigaba how do you do it?How do you just come & repeal regulations that barely 3 yrs ago, you were warned were impractical, destructive & untested? We asked for feasibility studies & empirical evidence. Instead you & your minions were labeling & lashing out at anyone who asked & https://t.co/UYBZjPz0vc— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018
Gigaba had given Tlhabi an ultimatum to apologise by 5 pm on Thursday.
For the record, @RediTlhabi, I’m not bothered by your using my name to ingratiate yourself to the band of uninformed incorrigible racists you’ve made a career out of sucking up to. Victimise my daughter again, though, and you’ll discover that I’m capable of sinking to your level.— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 26, 2018
The Home Affairs ministry has announced that Minister Gigaba has instructed lawyers to institute legal action against Redi for defamation. pic.twitter.com/fHZfW18z4S— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 27, 2018
Tlhabi took to Twitter on Thursday night, saying that she had not received the summons.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile Dlamini
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Zondo raises concerns about admitting Gupta Leaks data as evidence
-
Protest in Westbury after mother killed in gang shooting
-
Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.