Masiphumelele residents 'tired of empty promises'
In November, an agreement was reached between community leaders and Mayor Patricia de Lille that residents would see a development plan in June, but the City of Cape Town missed that deadline.
CAPE TOWN - Residents say they are in the dark regarding the future of the Masiphumelele Wetlands informal settlement near Fish Hoek.
In November, an agreement was reached between community leaders and Mayor Patricia de Lille.
It stipulated residents would see a development plan in June, but the City of Cape Town missed that deadline.
Mayco member Brett Heron says leaders will in the next few days be invited to meetings to be held by the second week of October.
However, community leader Tshepo Moletsane says residents are tired of empty promises.
“We can’t wait any longer because we are towards the end of the year. Our expectation at the meeting [is for] one final commitment by all role players, we don’t have time for games.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
DA to open case against Bathabile Dlamini after ConCourt ruling
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Judge recants finding Sars 'rogue unit' was established, operated unlawfully
-
Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi
-
Private plane caught in zip line near Sun City
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.