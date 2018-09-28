Masiphumelele residents 'tired of empty promises'

In November, an agreement was reached between community leaders and Mayor Patricia de Lille that residents would see a development plan in June, but the City of Cape Town missed that deadline.

CAPE TOWN - Residents say they are in the dark regarding the future of the Masiphumelele Wetlands informal settlement near Fish Hoek.

In November, an agreement was reached between community leaders and Mayor Patricia de Lille.

It stipulated residents would see a development plan in June, but the City of Cape Town missed that deadline.

Mayco member Brett Heron says leaders will in the next few days be invited to meetings to be held by the second week of October.

However, community leader Tshepo Moletsane says residents are tired of empty promises.

“We can’t wait any longer because we are towards the end of the year. Our expectation at the meeting [is for] one final commitment by all role players, we don’t have time for games.”

