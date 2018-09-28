Man dies after being hit by truck wheel on N1

It’s understood the wheel had come off the moving vehicle and struck the man while he was in the emergency lane.

JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 30s has been killed on the N1 highway in Randburg after being hit by the wheel of a truck.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “On arrival, paramedics found the body of a man lying in the emergency lane of the highway. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.”

He says local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.