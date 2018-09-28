Man dies after being hit by truck wheel on N1

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Man dies after being hit by truck wheel on N1

It’s understood the wheel had come off the moving vehicle and struck the man while he was in the emergency lane.

A man was killed after he was hit by a truck tyre on the N1 south-bound highway between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude offramps in Randburg. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
A man was killed after he was hit by a truck tyre on the N1 south-bound highway between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude offramps in Randburg. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 30s has been killed on the N1 highway in Randburg after being hit by the wheel of a truck.

It’s understood the wheel had come off the moving vehicle and struck the man while he was in the emergency lane.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “On arrival, paramedics found the body of a man lying in the emergency lane of the highway. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.”

He says local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA