[LISTEN] Justice Minister explains SA extradition deal with UAE

| Justice Minister Michael Masutha explains that the purpose of these treaties is to 'facilitate cooperation legal matters between the two respective countries.'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and the United Air Emirates (UAE) have signed two extraditions and legal assistance agreements.

With some of the Gupta relatives having fled to Dubai, will this mean they finally face justice?

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says this is not a unique agreement between the two countries as South Africa has signed many of these with several other countries.

Masutha explains that the purpose of these treaties is to “facilitate cooperation legal matters between the two respective countries.”

The signed extraditions will enable South Africa to extradite people wanted for criminal offences elsewhere or to have people extradited back to South Africa, according to Masutha.

“The second type of agreement is primarily for purposes with regards to legal investigations mainly in criminal matters where for example, we need to access bank accounts [and] accessing information relating to personal information of the person which may be held by public or private institutions in that country.”

Listen to the audio above.

