Limusa calls on Saftu to take sexual harassment claims against Vavi seriously
The ‘Sowetan’ is reporting that a cleaner at Numsa filed a complaint against Zwelinzima Vavi alleging that he touched her inappropriately last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) is calling on South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to take sexual harassment claims against its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi seriously.
The Sowetan is reporting that a cleaner at the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) filed a complaint against Vavi alleging that he touched her inappropriately last year.
The newspaper is also reporting that the complaint resulted in an inquiry into his conduct after which Vavi had to apologise.
Limusa's Dloze Matooane says Saftu must not allow people in powerful positions to get away with victimising women.
“A trade union by nature is there to advance, champion, and advocate the rights of workers. It cannot be that a female worker would be harassed by a man who’s allegedly doing it for the second time in the workplace in a trade union that is supposed to be protecting workers. That is totally incorrect.”
In 2013, Vavi was also in the centre of a sex scandal. He admitted to having an extra-marital affair with a colleague at work but denied the woman's claims that she was raped.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Private plane caught in zip line near Sun City
-
Man dies after being hit by truck wheel on N1
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald Lamola
-
Kathrada Foundation calls for Bathabile Dlamini to be fired
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.