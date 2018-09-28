Limusa calls on Saftu to take sexual harassment claims against Vavi seriously

JOHANNESBURG - The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) is calling on South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to take sexual harassment claims against its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi seriously.

The Sowetan is reporting that a cleaner at the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) filed a complaint against Vavi alleging that he touched her inappropriately last year.

The newspaper is also reporting that the complaint resulted in an inquiry into his conduct after which Vavi had to apologise.

Limusa's Dloze Matooane says Saftu must not allow people in powerful positions to get away with victimising women.

“A trade union by nature is there to advance, champion, and advocate the rights of workers. It cannot be that a female worker would be harassed by a man who’s allegedly doing it for the second time in the workplace in a trade union that is supposed to be protecting workers. That is totally incorrect.”

In 2013, Vavi was also in the centre of a sex scandal. He admitted to having an extra-marital affair with a colleague at work but denied the woman's claims that she was raped.

