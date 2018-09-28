Popular Topics
Lesotho opposition parties pull out of SADC reform process

They’re demanding government set aside the suspension of the country's chief justice.

FILE: Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane at the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

PRETORIA - Lesotho's opposition parties have reportedly pulled out of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)'s recommended reform process.

They’re demanding government set aside the suspension of the country's chief justice.

Prime Minister Tom Thabane suspended Lesotho’s Chief Justice, Nthomeng Majara, accusing her of inciting violence and threatening peace and stability in the mountain kingdom.

Majara’s suspension has attracted international attention from judges and civil rights groups.

The SADC reforms were intended to lead to the amendment of the constitution and eventual stability following years of political and security upheaval.

The opposition withdrawal is a disappointment for the SADC mediation facilitation team led by former deputy Chief Justice, Judge Dikgang Moseneke.

The regional group stepped in after a failed coup attempt in 2014.

