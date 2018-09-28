Lady Gaga says 'Star is Born' character not at all like her
In her first movie role, Lady Gaga plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
LONDON - Lady Gaga’s performance as an aspiring singer who makes it big in A Star is Born might seem to be modeled on her own rise to fame, but Gaga says nothing could be further from the truth.
In her first movie role, the New York-born musician behind hits like Born This Way and Bad Romance plays a struggling singer called Ally who has a chance meeting and intense romance with country star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.
“When I decided that I really wanted to go for it as a musician, as a singer, as a songwriter when I was 19, I hit the ground running. I was dragging my piano around New York City, banging down doors and I really believed in myself,” Gaga told Reuters Television at a red carpet event in London.
“Ally is not that way. Ally has completely given up on herself. She is in her 30s, she is jaded by the music industry, having people telling her she is not beautiful enough, that she could never make it. It is Jackson’s love for her that brings her back to life,” she said.
Gaga (32) soared to fame 10 years ago with catchy dance songs, provocative outfits and elaborate stage shows that brought her six Grammy Awards.
Her performance in A Star is Born has earned rave reviews and she is being tipped as a likely Golden Globe and Oscar contender.
But Gaga on Thursday played down the accolades.
“The reward for me is in the artistic experience of creating this film. All we can hope for is that the film touches people’s lives,” she said.
A Star is Born, which Cooper also directed, begins its worldwide roll-out on 3 October.
