Go

Kolbe unfazed about Wallabies aerial duel

The diminutive winger scored one of six Springbok tries against the All Blacks and his showing is rewarded with a Test start against a wounded Wallabies side who are under pressure to win and put in a good performance.

Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
one hour ago

PORT ELIZABETH - Cheslin Kolbe will earn his first Springbok start on the right wing against Australia in Port Elizabeth after an impressive display after coming on in the historic win over New Zealand in Wellington two weeks ago.

The diminutive winger scored one of six Springbok tries against the All Blacks and his showing is rewarded with a Test start against a wounded Wallabies side who are under pressure to win and put in a good performance. Kolbe, though, will no doubt have his hands full in trying to contain the mercurial aerial abilities of the Wallabies back three who are arguably the best at contesting for the ball in the air.

One such threat in the air is Israel Folau, who will undoubtedly cause a lot of problems for Kolbe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Kolbe says he, together with Aphiwe Dyantyi and Willie le Roux, are not fazed by that threat and are relishing the chance to test themselves against the Wallabies' high ball tactics.

“We are aware of the threat that Dane Hayley-Petty and Israel Folau posses at the back but for myself, Aphiwe and Willie it's a good challenge for us and we can show that what they can do, we can do as well and whoever will be the best in the day will get the results.”

The Toulouse winger will be hoping to put in another dynamic performance to help South Africa retain their perfect record in Port Elizabeth.

