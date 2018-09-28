Kathrada Foundation calls for Bathabile Dlamini to be fired
Zaakirah Vadi says the foundation wants the new head of the NPA to deal swiftly in this matter after the Constitutional Court directed it to consider perjury charges against Bathabile Dlamini.
CAPE TOWN - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has added its voice to mounting calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini.
The minister has not commented on Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling that slapped her with a costs order and found that she had misled the court in her handling of the social grants payment matter.
The foundation says the ruling sets a precedent for holding public representatives accountable.
On Friday, the Democratic Alliance also issued the president with an ultimatum to either fire Dlamini, or face legal action.
It’s not the first time the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called for Dlamini’s head.
The foundation wanted her gone in February when the South African Social Security Agency made another eleventh-hour appeal to the Constitutional Court to extend an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services.
The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi said: “The question that we’ve been asking is even though she has been moved from the Social Development Department, what assurances do we have that she won’t again act in a very reckless manner and a grossly negligent manner in her current portfolio?”
Vadi says it wants the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to deal swiftly in this matter after the Constitutional Court directed it to consider perjury charges against Dlamini.
The DA says it will be laying a complaint against Dlamini regardless of the NPA’s decision on the matter.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
DA to open case against Bathabile Dlamini after ConCourt ruling
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Judge recants finding Sars 'rogue unit' was established, operated unlawfully
-
Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi
-
Private plane caught in zip line near Sun City
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.