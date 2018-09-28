Kathrada Foundation calls for Bathabile Dlamini to be fired

Zaakirah Vadi says the foundation wants the new head of the NPA to deal swiftly in this matter after the Constitutional Court directed it to consider perjury charges against Bathabile Dlamini.

CAPE TOWN - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has added its voice to mounting calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

The minister has not commented on Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling that slapped her with a costs order and found that she had misled the court in her handling of the social grants payment matter.

The foundation says the ruling sets a precedent for holding public representatives accountable.

On Friday, the Democratic Alliance also issued the president with an ultimatum to either fire Dlamini, or face legal action.

It’s not the first time the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called for Dlamini’s head.

The foundation wanted her gone in February when the South African Social Security Agency made another eleventh-hour appeal to the Constitutional Court to extend an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services.

The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi said: “The question that we’ve been asking is even though she has been moved from the Social Development Department, what assurances do we have that she won’t again act in a very reckless manner and a grossly negligent manner in her current portfolio?”

Vadi says it wants the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to deal swiftly in this matter after the Constitutional Court directed it to consider perjury charges against Dlamini.

The DA says it will be laying a complaint against Dlamini regardless of the NPA’s decision on the matter.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)