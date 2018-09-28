Popular Topics
Kabila calls on UN to get its forces out of his country

However, opposition leader Moïse Katumbi refutes Kibila’s insistence that the Kinshasa government can organise and pay for upcoming elections.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 25 September 2018 Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila Kabange speaks at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 25 September 2018 Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila Kabange speaks at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Congolese President Joseph Kabila calls on the United Nations (UN) to get its forces out of his country.

However, opposition leader Moïse Katumbi refutes Kibila’s insistence that the Kinshasa government can organise and pay for upcoming elections.

Katumbi says South Africa might end up picking the tab.

At the UN General Assembly Kabila slammed the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco) - once the world’s largest peacekeeping force - for two years of inactivity.

He says the UN forces must be withdrawn before the elections he promises will go ahead on 23 December.

Katumbi, who’s not been home for two years, refutes this. He fears South Africa will be asked to bankroll the Congolese elections.

And he insists that if allowed to contest the election, he will become the central African giant’s new president.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

