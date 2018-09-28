Kabila calls on UN to get its forces out of his country
However, opposition leader Moïse Katumbi refutes Kibila’s insistence that the Kinshasa government can organise and pay for upcoming elections.
PRETORIA - Congolese President Joseph Kabila calls on the United Nations (UN) to get its forces out of his country.
Katumbi says South Africa might end up picking the tab.
At the UN General Assembly Kabila slammed the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco) - once the world’s largest peacekeeping force - for two years of inactivity.
He says the UN forces must be withdrawn before the elections he promises will go ahead on 23 December.
Katumbi, who’s not been home for two years, refutes this. He fears South Africa will be asked to bankroll the Congolese elections.
And he insists that if allowed to contest the election, he will become the central African giant’s new president.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
