JMPD diverts traffic due to Westbury protest

Westbury residents say they are fed up with crime and have decided to shut down the area until government deals with gang violence. Several streets have been barricaded.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers are diverting traffic in Westbury on Friday morning after several roads were closed by protesting community members.

On Thursday, a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old child wounded when they were caught up in an alleged gang shooting.

#Westbury JUST IN: Police confirm a second suspect has been arrested in connection with yesterday's gang violence shooting. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

Several streets have been barricaded with burning tyres on Friday morning and 300 JMPD officers have been deployed to the area to calm tensions.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says a number of streets have been blocked off by protesting residents.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. We’ve got officers diverting traffic close to those intersections,” he said.

