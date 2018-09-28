Popular Topics
JMPD diverts traffic due to Westbury protest

Westbury residents say they are fed up with crime and have decided to shut down the area until government deals with gang violence. Several streets have been barricaded.

Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers are diverting traffic in Westbury on Friday morning after several roads were closed by protesting community members.

Westbury residents say they are fed up with crime and have decided to shut down the area until government deals with gang violence.

On Thursday, a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old child wounded when they were caught up in an alleged gang shooting.

Several streets have been barricaded with burning tyres on Friday morning and 300 JMPD officers have been deployed to the area to calm tensions.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says a number of streets have been blocked off by protesting residents.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. We’ve got officers diverting traffic close to those intersections,” he said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

