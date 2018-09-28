IPP Projects to delay Radebe from tabling annual report on time to Parliament

PARLIAMENT - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he won 't be able to table his department's annual report to Parliament in time due issues related to its Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme offices (IPP Projects).

Government signed long-delayed renewable energy contracts worth R55 billion earlier, but Radebe has now informed Parliament that the complexity of governance issues related to these contracts is delaying the finalisation of the Auditor-General's report.

Government departments and entities have until the end of the month to table their annual reports and financial statements to Parliament.

Radebe says his department, Treasury and the Auditor-General’s office are still trying to find an amicable solution to governance matters relating to the 27 renewable solar and wind projects it will have to manage.

It is not expected that these projects will not get off the ground for at least the next two years.

But governance issues affecting the department’s IPP Project's office must be accounted for in the 2017/18 annual report.

In his request to Parliament for an extension in tabling the report, Radebe does not say how much more time will be needed to iron out more issues.

He has also asked for a four-month extension to table the annual report of the Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa).

Radebe says he and the Finance Minister, have been asked by Necsa to reach an agreement by the Auditor-General over its audit.

