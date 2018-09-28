IPP Projects to delay Radebe from tabling annual report on time to Parliament
Radebe says his department Treasury and the Auditor General’s office are still trying to find an amicable solution to governance matters relating to the 27 renewable solar and wind projects must manage.
PARLIAMENT - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he won 't be able to table his department's annual report to Parliament in time due issues related to its Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme offices (IPP Projects).
Government signed long-delayed renewable energy contracts worth R55 billion earlier, but Radebe has now informed Parliament that the complexity of governance issues related to these contracts is delaying the finalisation of the Auditor-General's report.
Government departments and entities have until the end of the month to table their annual reports and financial statements to Parliament.
Radebe says his department, Treasury and the Auditor-General’s office are still trying to find an amicable solution to governance matters relating to the 27 renewable solar and wind projects it will have to manage.
It is not expected that these projects will not get off the ground for at least the next two years.
But governance issues affecting the department’s IPP Project's office must be accounted for in the 2017/18 annual report.
In his request to Parliament for an extension in tabling the report, Radebe does not say how much more time will be needed to iron out more issues.
He has also asked for a four-month extension to table the annual report of the Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa).
Radebe says he and the Finance Minister, have been asked by Necsa to reach an agreement by the Auditor-General over its audit.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Judge recants finding Sars 'rogue unit' was established, operated unlawfully
-
Nugent annoyed by Sars exco's failure to make inquiry submissions
-
SA investors back Steinhoff class action lawsuit
-
Opposition parties raise concern over Sassa’s readiness for grant payments
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.