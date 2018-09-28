Hermanus Whale Festival celebrates 27th year

Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
The event, now in its 27th year, is the oldest and largest festival of its kind in the country.
CAPE TOWN - A whale of a time awaits you if you are heading to Hermanus this weekend.
It is the annual Hermanus Whale Festival.
One of the organizers Leon Theron says jobs are also created thanks to the event.
“This is a huge cash injection, it comes into Hermanus. Last year we had generated R57 million into our local economy and it is a fully inclusive festival... something for the whole community to participate in.”
