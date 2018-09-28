Girlfriend killer Diego Novella to appeal conviction, sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Girlfriend killer Diego Novella to appeal conviction, sentence

The Western Cape High Court sentenced Diego Novella to 20 years imprisonment earlier this month for strangling Gabriela Alban to death in 2015.

FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The lawyers for a Guatemalan man serving jail time for killing his girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel have filed an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The Western Cape High Court sentenced Diego Novella to 20 years imprisonment earlier this month.

He strangled American sales executive Gabriela Alban to death while on holiday in Cape Town in 2015.

Novella's lawyer William Booth says they filed the application for leave to appeal at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

“The application will have to be brought on a day that we will arrange with the judge and the prosecutor to be argued in court.

He had convinced his girlfriend Alban to travel to South Africa to get treatment for Lyme disease.

But shortly after arriving, Alban was found murdered in the couple's hotel room.

Novella says during an argument, he mistook Alban for a demonic entity and killed her.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA