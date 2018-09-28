Girlfriend killer Diego Novella to appeal conviction, sentence
The Western Cape High Court sentenced Diego Novella to 20 years imprisonment earlier this month for strangling Gabriela Alban to death in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyers for a Guatemalan man serving jail time for killing his girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel have filed an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
The Western Cape High Court sentenced Diego Novella to 20 years imprisonment earlier this month.
He strangled American sales executive Gabriela Alban to death while on holiday in Cape Town in 2015.
Novella's lawyer William Booth says they filed the application for leave to appeal at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
“The application will have to be brought on a day that we will arrange with the judge and the prosecutor to be argued in court.
He had convinced his girlfriend Alban to travel to South Africa to get treatment for Lyme disease.
But shortly after arriving, Alban was found murdered in the couple's hotel room.
Novella says during an argument, he mistook Alban for a demonic entity and killed her.
