Gigaba-Tlhabi twar: 'Its best to leave children out of social media spats'

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba was criticised by Redi Tlhabi on Twitter earlier this week for his decision to change visa regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The rules of engagement on social media have come into sharp focus after Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced he’s taking legal action against former talk show host and author Redi Tlhabi.

Gigaba was criticised by Tlhabi on Twitter earlier this week for his decision to change visa regulations. She suggested he did so based on personal circumstances.

The minister responded by expressing his anger and accused Tlhabi of “victimising his daughter” by naming her in a tweet.

The author was quick to point out that his daughter's name had already been published in articles in the public domain.

He’s instructed his lawyers to institute legal action against Tlhabi for defamation of character.

The Home Affairs ministry has announced that Minister Gigaba has instructed lawyers to institute legal action against Redi for defamation. pic.twitter.com/fHZfW18z4S — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 27, 2018

Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird says its best to leave children out of social media spats.

“But as a general for people who engage in these things, it is always better not to involve young people because it’s not in their best interests to do so.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)