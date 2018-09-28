Gibson, Faf have Proteas WC win mapped out

Fans should expect a lot of line-up shuffling in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and Australia as coach Ottis Gibson and selectors discover their ideal World Cup squad.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson and his senior players mapped out how South Africa could win their first ever Cricket World Cup come next year.

“We sat down and looked at the journey towards the World Cup and what we need to do if we're going to win the World Cup.”

According to Gibson, part of the plan is to pursue an aggressive on-field strategy, which they have already put in motion.

"If you saw the way we played, especially the first couple of games in Sri Lanka, we took the really positive approach to the game and we tried to score quickly."

Fans should expect a lot of line-up shuffling in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and Australia as Gibson and the national selectors discover their ideal World Cup squad.

“Clearly, we still continuing where we set out from this time last year when I spoke to you about widening the pool of players.

“This series and the next one to my mind - and I've spoken to the selectors already - is probably the last sort of opportunity to see guys we’ve discussed and not had the opportunity to see yet.”

Gibson and his leadership team have created a framework in which potential World Cup players will have to fit into.

“It’s not so much thinking about your opposition, more coming up with a style up here that we want to play going forward and if somebody comes in and they can adjust quickly to that and fit into that, then that person is obviously somebody that we'd be interested in taking forward with us.”

“By the time we get into the Pakistan - and then certainly the Sri Lankan - series into the new year, then we'll be looking to pick the team that we think is most likely to go to the World Cup. So, this [Zimbabwe series] gives us an opportunity to see one or two other players.”

The Proteas take on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODI’s in Kimberley this Sunday.