George criminals escape court, found at tavern

They were in court for allegedly violating their parole conditions. The two had been found guilty of assault, theft and housebreaking.

CAPE TOWN - Two criminals thought it wise to go for a drink instead of going to ground after staging a daring escape.

The pair escaped from holding cells at the George Magistrates Court on Thursday. They have since been re-arrested.

Correctional Services spokesperson Johan Pienaar says they tracked down the two at a drinking spot.

“They were arrested at a tavern following a search by our members.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)