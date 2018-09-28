George criminals escape court, found at tavern
They were in court for allegedly violating their parole conditions. The two had been found guilty of assault, theft and housebreaking.
CAPE TOWN - Two criminals thought it wise to go for a drink instead of going to ground after staging a daring escape.
The pair escaped from holding cells at the George Magistrates Court on Thursday. They have since been re-arrested.
Correctional Services spokesperson Johan Pienaar says they tracked down the two at a drinking spot.
“They were arrested at a tavern following a search by our members.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
