Gay Zimbabwe teacher resigns after death threats

HARARE - A gay teacher at a top boys’ school in Harare has been forced to resign after death threats and threats of legal action by some parents.

Neal Hovelmeier announced his sexuality at a school assembly last week after a local newspaper had threatened to publish a story about him.

It’s one week since Saint John’s deputy head, Hovelmeier, made his statement about his sexuality.

But that statement angered some parents at the school; they said it went against the school’s Christian principles.

Lawyers for some of the parents had this week even threatened to press criminal charges against the teacher, who’s worked at the all-boys’ school for the past 15 years.

In his resignation letter, Hovelmeier says he wasn’t willing to subject himself to a sham trial.

But he did acknowledge that his announcement had offended a section of the community, saying he was deeply apologetic about that.