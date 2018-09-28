Popular Topics
Go

Facebook reveals security incident affecting 50m users

Facebook said attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its 'view as' feature, which they could then use to take over people's accounts.

FILE: Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, 11 April 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, 11 April 2018. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

LONDON - Facebook Inc has discovered a security issue affecting about 50 million user accounts, the company said on Friday.

Facebook said attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its "view as" feature, which they could then use to take over people's accounts.

"View as" is a feature that allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else.

"Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook shares fell 3% $163.78 in afternoon trading.

