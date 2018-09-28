Eskom gets R2.9bn loan from African Development Bank
The loan will fund the construction of 555 kilometres of transmission lines in the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga provinces, as well as the upgrading of substation equipment.
JOHANNESBURG - South African state-owned power firm Eskom will get a R2.9 billion rand ($205 million) loan from the African Development Bank to upgrade and expand its transmission network, the bank said on Thursday.
Cash-strapped Eskom is struggling to emerge from a financial crisis characterised by declining electricity sales, shrinking cash flow and ballooning debt.
