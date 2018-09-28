Ekurhuleni to start expropriating unused private land, says mayor

The city resolved on Thursday to go ahead with land expropriation without compensation as a test case.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they will immediately start expropriating unused private land where the owners cannot be traced.

The city resolved on Thursday to go ahead with land expropriation without compensation as a test case.

The African National Congress (ANC) resolved at its December conference that land must be expropriated without compensation and government says this will be done responsibly.

Masina says this unused land will be developed for human settlement.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)