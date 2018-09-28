Duo convicted of killing Braydon Graaff (2) to be sentenced in October

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings will get underway in October against two suspected gangsters who have been convicted of the murder of a two-year-old Atlantis child.

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier have been found guilty of killing Braydon Graaff.

A third accused has been acquitted.

Graaff was in his mother’s arms when they were caught in a gang shooting in 2016.

Galant and Renier have maintained their innocence.

They deny any involvement in the shooting in which little Braydon Graaff died. His mother and another man were also wounded.

A stray bullet hit the child in the chest.

The court found the State proved the pair had links to gangs.

The judge ruled that there was overwhelming evidence to prove that Renier was the shooter.

Galant was present during the attack and handed Renier the firearm.

Sentencing proceedings will get underway on 16 October.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)