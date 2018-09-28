Demawusa: Joburg fire stations are poorly resourced
Union leaders along with representatives from the South African Federation of Trade Unions addressed the media on Thursday about the Lisbon Bank building fire that killed three of their colleagues in the CBD earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) says the Johannesburg fire department has a total lack of professionalism.
Union leaders, along with representatives from the South African Federation of Trade Unions, addressed the media on Thursday about the Lisbon Bank building fire that killed three of their colleagues in the CBD earlier this month.
Demawusa says recruitment in the fire department is not up to standard, which leaves has an impact on efficiency.
The union’s Terrence Kgaffe says fire stations are also poorly resourced.
“We can appoint anybody. In other provinces, they are under-resourced and senior managers are forced to work in stations that are not well resourced. In South Africa, we don’t have the recruitment standard in the fire service.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
