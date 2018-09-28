Demawusa: Joburg fire stations are poorly resourced

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Demawusa: Joburg fire stations are poorly resourced

Union leaders along with representatives from the South African Federation of Trade Unions addressed the media on Thursday about the Lisbon Bank building fire that killed three of their colleagues in the CBD earlier this month.

Saftu and Demawusa outlined their plans at a briefing on 27 September 2018 three weeks after the tragedy at the Lisbon Bank building. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter
Saftu and Demawusa outlined their plans at a briefing on 27 September 2018 three weeks after the tragedy at the Lisbon Bank building. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) says the Johannesburg fire department has a total lack of professionalism.

Union leaders, along with representatives from the South African Federation of Trade Unions, addressed the media on Thursday about the Lisbon Bank building fire that killed three of their colleagues in the CBD earlier this month.

Demawusa says recruitment in the fire department is not up to standard, which leaves has an impact on efficiency.

The union’s Terrence Kgaffe says fire stations are also poorly resourced.

“We can appoint anybody. In other provinces, they are under-resourced and senior managers are forced to work in stations that are not well resourced. In South Africa, we don’t have the recruitment standard in the fire service.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA