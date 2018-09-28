DA wants Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlamini and Gigaba immediately

The DA says it plans on laying complaints of perjury against both Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba. The party says it's high time the president shows his commitment to root out corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will go to court to test the rationality of a decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to keep ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba in his Cabinet if he doesn't fire them by next Friday.

Dlamini's conduct came under fire in the Constitutional Court on Thursday for misleading the court to protect herself from consequences for reckless and negligent behaviour in her handling of the social grants system.

In a separate case, the High Court in Pretoria found Gigaba had been dishonest in a matter involving a private aviation terminal.

The opposition says it's high time Ramaphosa demonstrates his commitment to root out corruption.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been slow to act on its complaint against him following a North Gauteng High Court ruling that he deliberately told untruths under oath and breached the Constitution.

Maimane says the president must get rid of both ministers immediately.

“In his capacity as president, his oath of office compels him to put the interests of the republic first ahead of those of his party. How could it be in the interest of South Africa to have ministers that have been found against?”

Gigaba’s spokesperson Thabo Mokgola says he won’t be commenting on calls for him to be axed.

