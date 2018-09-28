DA to open case against Bathabile Dlamini after ConCourt ruling
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will open a case against Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini in the wake of the damning Constitutional Court ruling that found her conduct in the social grants crisis was reckless and grossly negligent.
It also found that she misled the court to protect herself from consequences.
The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to not only dismiss Dlamini but also Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.
The High Court in Pretoria found that he was untruthful in the Fireblade Aviation matter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to Ramaphosa appealing to him to dismiss Dlamini and Gigaba from his Cabinet by 5 October.
He says both ministers have shown themselves to be unfit for public office and the party intends opening perjury cases against both of them.
Maimane says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been slow to investigate Gigaba in light of court findings against him.
“You can’t in this instance when you keep people in Cabinet who clearly are liars, and it’s not me saying it, it’s the courts of the land saying it, how can that be a rational decision to keep them in office?"
Maimane says if Ramaphosa does not axe these ministers by next week, the party will go to court to challenge his decision to keep them in office.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
