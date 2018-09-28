DA tables motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina

The party based this request on what it describes as the collapse of almost every level of service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni has submitted a request for a motion of no confidence debate in Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The party based this request on what it describes as the collapse of almost every level of service delivery.

The DA has also cited corruption and the intervention of the Umkhonto we Sizwe military vets in the administration.

The DA's Phillip de Lange says they are tabling this motion of no confidence against Masina for his failure to provide basic services.

“The waste removal in the metro is atrocious and the residents are paying for waste removal. Sometimes the trucks don’t come, and if you go and look at where the trucks are some of them are broken.”

He says the mayor is also failing to protect the city from what he calls “the terrorism of the Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans”.

“The military veterans have been terrorising businesses in Ekurhuleni asking them to give 30% of contracts, jobs, ownership and whatever of their businesses.”

De Lange says his party has already submitted the request for a debate on the motion and is now awaiting a date from the speaker of council.

He says the DA is banking on the votes of its own members and other parties represented in council to win this vote.

“We know that the Economic Freedom Fighters would vote with us… And we are hoping and appealing to the conscience of the African Independent Congress - who have four members - if they also abstain or vote with us, then we will be able to get him out of his job.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)