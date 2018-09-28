Currin: SA owes huge debt to whistleblowers for Gupta Leaks emails

Two whistleblowers identified as Stan and John, who lifted the hard drives containing the Gupta leaks, are allegedly not yet willing to testify out fear for their personal safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer Brian Currin said the country owes a huge debt to two whistleblowers who lifted the hard drives containing the thousands of emails known as the Gupta Leaks.

Currin testified at the state capture inquiry on Thursday about how he transported the three hard drives from Nairobi to South Africa.

The hard drives are now in the possession of the commission of inquiry.

Currin said the two whistleblowers identified as Stan and John are not yet willing to testify out fear for their personal safety.

“The ultimate use of this evidence was to make it available to a credible commission of inquiry in South Africa, that will be able to use it to ascertain the veracity of the emails and the other bits of evidence that will assist this commission and be able to make appropriate recommendations,” he said.

