CT protesters block section of N2
The N2 incoming just after Jan Smuts Drive has been closed and police are on the scene.
CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 Highway incoming in Cape Town is blocked off because of a protest.
Police are on the scene.
Cape Town Traffic Services' Richard Coleman said: “Apparently, there was a group of people who were in the taxis, allegedly from the People of South Africa and it’s actually this group of people that is blocking the roadway. At this stage, we’ve got the N2 incoming closed just after Jan Smuts Drive.”
#CTProtest Current scene on the N2 highway in CT. A group of people are blocking a section of the road affecting incoming traffic. SF Video supplied by CoCT pic.twitter.com/2Qu3jsFj0k— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi
-
Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile Dlamini
-
'We're scared to walk the streets of Westbury at night'
-
Protest in Westbury after mother killed in gang shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.