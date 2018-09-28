CT protesters block section of N2

The N2 incoming just after Jan Smuts Drive has been closed and police are on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 Highway incoming in Cape Town is blocked off because of a protest.

Police are on the scene.

Cape Town Traffic Services' Richard Coleman said: “Apparently, there was a group of people who were in the taxis, allegedly from the People of South Africa and it’s actually this group of people that is blocking the roadway. At this stage, we’ve got the N2 incoming closed just after Jan Smuts Drive.”

#CTProtest Current scene on the N2 highway in CT. A group of people are blocking a section of the road affecting incoming traffic. SF Video supplied by CoCT pic.twitter.com/2Qu3jsFj0k — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)