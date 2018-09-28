CT man handed 15 years for cable theft

Abraham Terblanche (33) was bust at Heideveld Train Station along with 10 other men earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after cable theft.

Thirty-three-year-old Abraham Terblanche was bust at Heideveld train station along with 10 other men earlier this year.

The Heideveld resident was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court this week after being found guilty of being in possession of stolen property.

The police's Captain Ian Bennet said: “On 26 September he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. This after intensive investigations where 11 people, which included a 37-year-old female, were arrested.”