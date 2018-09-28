CT man handed 15 years for cable theft
Abraham Terblanche (33) was bust at Heideveld Train Station along with 10 other men earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after cable theft.
Thirty-three-year-old Abraham Terblanche was bust at Heideveld train station along with 10 other men earlier this year.
The Heideveld resident was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court this week after being found guilty of being in possession of stolen property.
The police's Captain Ian Bennet said: “On 26 September he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. This after intensive investigations where 11 people, which included a 37-year-old female, were arrested.”
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
DA to open case against Bathabile Dlamini after ConCourt ruling
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
-
Judge recants finding Sars 'rogue unit' was established, operated unlawfully
-
Minister Malusi Gigaba to take legal action against Redi Tlhabi
-
Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile Dlamini
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.