Court cases stall City of CT’s Imizamo Yethu reblocking project
The project is looking to redesign the section in the informal settlement that was ravaged by one of the biggest shack fires to hit the city in March 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Imizamo Yethu residents waiting for the completion of a redevelopment project are in for an even longer wait than expected.
The City of Cape Town’s “super-blocking” project has been stalled due to two pending court cases.
It’s looking to redesign the section in the informal settlement that was ravaged by one of the biggest shack fires to hit the city in March 2017.
The City of Cape Town’s reblocking project is estimated to take up to two years to complete.
But it still needs to get off the ground, nearly a year-and-a-half after the March 2017 fire.
Two court cases are halting the process.
The city is trying to get some occupants who’ve set up structures on the land earmarked for development to move to a temporary relocation area.
An area map showing where reblocking will be taking place. Picture: Supplied.
Meanwhile, the Hout Bay Ratepayers’ Association is opposing that relocation.
The matters will be heard in the Western Cape High Court in November.
Community leader Lungisa Bezile says residents who lost their homes in the fire and who’ve been waiting patiently for the reblocking, are starting to lose hope.
“There are frustrations... people are now moving back to their places, saying they’ll wait there up until the court decides.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile Dlamini
-
Transnet board issues notice of termination to CEO Siyabonga Gama
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
‘Ruling on Dlamini should serve as warning to officials misusing their power’
-
[WATCH] Solly Msimanga survives no-confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.