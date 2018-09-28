Court cases stall City of CT’s Imizamo Yethu reblocking project

The project is looking to redesign the section in the informal settlement that was ravaged by one of the biggest shack fires to hit the city in March 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Imizamo Yethu residents waiting for the completion of a redevelopment project are in for an even longer wait than expected.

The City of Cape Town’s “super-blocking” project has been stalled due to two pending court cases.

The City of Cape Town’s reblocking project is estimated to take up to two years to complete.

But it still needs to get off the ground, nearly a year-and-a-half after the March 2017 fire.

Two court cases are halting the process.

The city is trying to get some occupants who’ve set up structures on the land earmarked for development to move to a temporary relocation area.

An area map showing where reblocking will be taking place. Picture: Supplied.

Meanwhile, the Hout Bay Ratepayers’ Association is opposing that relocation.

The matters will be heard in the Western Cape High Court in November.

Community leader Lungisa Bezile says residents who lost their homes in the fire and who’ve been waiting patiently for the reblocking, are starting to lose hope.

“There are frustrations... people are now moving back to their places, saying they’ll wait there up until the court decides.”

