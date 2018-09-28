Civil rights groups march to raise awareness on safe abortions
The groups have gathered under the banner 'My body My Choice' to educate the public on safe abortions and on eliminating stigma.
JOHANNESBURG - As Friday marks International Safe Abortion Day, civil rights groups have convened to march through Braamfontein to raise awareness.
Civil rights groups, including Sonke Gender Justice, the Sexual Reproductive Justice Coalition and Marie Stopes South Africa, have gathered with placards reading: 'Access to safe abortion is my right' and 'We are a pro-choice generation'.
Civil rights groups march to raise awareness on #Safeabortion pic.twitter.com/mmaqJv5lr8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
A traditional healer at the march said while she does not endorse abortion, she is at the march to save the lives of women.
“People would come to me asking for medicine so they can abort, and I would tell them I don’t have that type of medicine and would rather refer them to the clinic.”
Another march participant said men need to be involved in the struggle as they are also involved when babies are conceived.
The marchers will move from the Johannesburg Theatre Park in Braamfontein to Newtown where organisers will address the crowd.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
