Ayanda Patosi hopes to inspire Capetonians with MTN8 victory

CAPE TOWN - Mercurial Cape Town City playmaker Ayanda Patosi says victory in Saturday’s MTN8 final would inspire people back in his native Mother City.

The Citizens face SuperSport United in Durban, a rematch of last year’s MTN8 final where Matsatsantsa ran out winners via a penalty shootout despite playing a large slice of the match with 10 men.

Patosi, known for his sublime skills on the field, hails from Khayelitsha and believes that winning silverware would encourage others in the city to pursue their dreams.

“It’s going to mean a lot for Cape Town. The boys from the townships can see that they can also achieve what we are achieving. It’s going to motivate a lot of people in Cape Town,” Patosi said.

There will be over 100 fans travelling from Cape Town to Durban in support of City. Patosi says they owe their committed fans a worthwhile experience.

“It’s very important that we have our Cape Town fans there. As you can see Cape Town City grew very fast. It’s going to be a nice game so hopefully, we give the fans what they want.

“It’s a must to win the game. It’s very important for the city and for the club. Last season we lost and this time we can’t lose to SuperSport.”

Despite suffering defeat in a shootout last year, Patosi believes City are better equipped now and is confident they can win whichever way is required.

“Hopefully we do it in 90, but if it goes to penalties the boys are ready. They are calm on the ball, you saw when we played Mamelodi Sundowns we all scored, and I have confidence in either penalties or in 90 minutes. Hopefully, we win in 90 minutes.”