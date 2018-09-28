Boks on quest for consistency ahead of Wallabies clash

Speaking at the captains' press conference at the team hotel in PE, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi stressed the need for consistency, especially on home turf.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Springboks are chasing consecutive victories since beating England twice in the June Internationals when they take on Australia in the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The confidence will be brimming after their historic 36-34 victory over the All Blacks for the first time at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington a fortnight ago to topple an erratic and under pressure Australian side who also a fortnight ago created unwanted history by losing to Argentina at home for the first time since 1983.

Speaking at the captains' press conference at the team hotel in PE, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi stressed the need for consistency, especially on home turf.

"It's important for us as a team to be consistent, especially at home, we have to win our home games. It's important that we get two wins in a row and maybe get another one (next week against the All Blacks). We have to see growth as a team and its always good to learn while you are winning."

Kolisi says the coaching staff have not put the players under any unnecessary pressure to win following their victory over the All Blacks.

"The coaching staff have been brilliant in our preparations. They have not put any pressure on us whatsoever. They have long-term plans and they stick to them whether we lose or win."

kickoff in Port Elizabeth is at 17:05.