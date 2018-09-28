Benni: I’ve grown into Cape Town City job

The former striker is preparing to face Supersport United in the MTN8 Final in Durban, the very same opponent City lost to on penalties in last year’s final.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes he understands the rigours of coaching as he approaches his second cup final in as many years.

The former striker is preparing to face Supersport United in the MTN8 final in Durban, the very same opponent City lost to on penalties in last year’s final.

McCarthy jokingly implied he had nothing to lose last year and there is more at stake for him because he is not the rookie coach anymore.

“The first one [cup final], I was only a month into coaching. So, I had no chance of getting fired if I lost. Now, I'm steady, I have stability… there is a chance the chairman aims a shotgun at me if we don’t get over the line this time.”

City will be out for revenge for last season. Supersport were down to 10 men for a large portion of the match but the Mother City club failed to make their numerical advantage count, eventually losing in heart-breaking fashion on penalties.

McCarthy admitted he might have been naïve back then, however, after a full season under his belt, he claims there is more pragmatism in his approach.

“I was fearless then because I've never been in that situation. Now that I am, I've been in that situation and I'm a year in the job. I'm a bit more cautious and I'm a bit wary. Then I thought that we had a good enough team to go and win it and I was confident that we will win it. I didn't think that we would suck at penalties.

“I’ve grown, I've learned and improved, and my team's grown very much also. They are very mature, and I think we're in a better situation than we were last season.”

City are only in their third season as a club but will be making their third appearance in a cup final.

They won the Telkom Knockout in their inaugural year under then-coach Eric Tinkler.