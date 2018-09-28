Bellville taxi rank reopened, taxi associations remain suspended
Since the closure of the ranks, the Western Cape Transport Department and the City of Cape Town have facilitated several discussions with the associations.
CAPE TOWN - The Bellville and the Bloekombos taxi ranks in Kraaifontein have been reopened, but the two taxi associations involved in a dispute remain suspended.
Authorities closed the two ranks following conflict and shootings at the weekend.
The violence stems from a dispute between the Bellville Taxi Association and the Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association.
The Western Cape Transport Department says since the closure of the ranks, the provincial department and the City of Cape Town have facilitated several discussions with the associations.
Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker says they’ve agreed to enter an arbitration process to find further solutions to operational challenges.
Bakker says the suspension remains in place and will be reviewed after a month.
“This is an administrative suspension and not an operation suspension. It means they may still operate in the area, they just cannot do any transactions with the provincial regulatory entity,” says Bakker.
He adds that a working committee will be established between the two associations to oversee operations on shared routes and to report violations of the agreement to the Office of the Provincial Taxi Registrar.
WATCH: Update from Bellville taxi rank
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
