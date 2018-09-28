Amcu granted permission to strike after wage talks fail
Amcu signed an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti which tabled a 6.5% increase for mineworkers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has been granted permission to call a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater and Harmony Gold.
Wage negotiations have failed.
Workers are demanding an R1,000 increase per year while the companies are offering R625.
The union is still in negotiations with Village Main Reef.
