2 Metrorail trains on fire at separate CT stations
Metrorail’s Zino Mihi earlier confirmed a train fire at the Mbekweni station in Paarl.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail is spending another afternoon putting out fires with a second train set alight, this time in Firgrove, Cape Town.
Details surrounding the latest fire are still unclear, but Metrorail has confirmed it has been alerted of that blaze on Friday.
“The cost of the damage is yet to be determined and for now, the journey times are extended by 60 minutes. All Wellington trains will terminate at Huguenot station.”
That fire followed reports of a shooting incident on board the train.
“Our Metrorail protection services personnel, the police and the forensic teams are still on site for a requisite investigation,” Mihi adds.
#TrainFires train alight in Firgrove (between Eerste River and Somerset West.) It’s one of at least 3 such incidents reported today. Details surrounding the fire unknown at this stage. NM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
📷: Supplied pic.twitter.com/6AOe6om6o2
#TrainFires Train alight at Cape Town station. NM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
📷: Supplied pic.twitter.com/USEcmqMgbw
