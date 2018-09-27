Western Cape legislature seeks answers from Prasa on rail safety
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature wants the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to appear before it following revelations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) surrounding rail safety challenges.
The Rapid Rail Police Unit briefed the provincial standing committee on community safety on Wednesday.
It revealed that some of the problems hampering policing efforts are broken CCTV cameras at train stations and empty fire extinguishers on some trains.
Mark Wiley, the acting chairperson standing committee on community safety, says that Prasa will need to appear in the Western Cape legislature to address issues raised by the SAPS.
“Given the dire straights with regards to the rail commuter situation, one would’ve thought those basics would’ve been in place. If these are true, there needs to be a full investigation. We will be inviting Prasa to come and deliver a full report.”
The committee has also questioned why a memorandum of understanding hasn’t been signed between Prasa and the SAPS.
The Rapid Rail Police Unit has raised various challenges affecting policing, this includes the fact that Metrorail Protection Services members are ineffective, and police have little to no access control to and from stations.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
