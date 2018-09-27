[WATCH LIVE] Edna Molewa's memorial service

Edna Molewa died in a Pretoria hospital after returning from a trip to China.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Environmental Affairs is holding a memorial service for the late Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

Molewa died in a Pretoria hospital after returning from a trip to China.

Her family revealed that she had died of Legionnaires disease.

