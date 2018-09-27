Van Zyl eyes success in Durban 10km after victory in Cape Town & Joburg
CAPE TOWN - Olympian Irvette van Zyl is keen to consolidate her dominance in 10km racing when she competes in the FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun next month.
This past week Van Zyl showed why she is the queen of 10km racing when she won the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday and the FNB Joburg 10km CityRun within 24 hours.
She crossed the finish line in Cape Town in 32.49 minutes and then clocked 33:51 in Johannesburg the next day.
Precious Mashele and Irvette van Zyl win the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 10km Peace Run. #CTMarathon2018 pic.twitter.com/UbqHFeLZwL— Sanlam (@sanlam) September 23, 2018
"After my win on Sunday I flew to Johannesburg and landed just after 9pm. I had little rest in preparing for the next day.
"I was tired but I had to run it and I was happy with my second performance with tired legs," says Van Zyl.
In the Joburg race, the 31-year-old beat defending champion Glenrose Xaba to seal the victory.
Although she didn't expect to win, she was chased all the way by Kenyan Susy Chebet who finished in second place in 34:29.
"The Cape Town one was fast and approaching the Joburg one I didn't think I would win it, with their weather being hot, and the high altitude as well," she says.
Top 10 women of the FNB JOBURG10K CITYRUN 👏👏 well done ladies.#FNBRunYourCity pic.twitter.com/hMZZGNVwXj— Joburg10k (@joburg10k) September 24, 2018
"Looking at both races now I think I can say the second race was better than the first one because I came to it with no hope of winning."
This year will be the first time Van Zyl competes in the Durban event.
"The event takes part in almost three weeks time and I am preparing to be ready.
"The competition is high there, I don't know if I will win it, but I will do my best."
