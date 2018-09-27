Trump and deputy attorney general Rosenstein delay meeting to next week

Donald Trump expected to meet with Rod Rosenstein over a news report that he had suggested secretly recording the president and recruiting Cabinet members to remove him from office.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump spoke to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and they agreed to delay their planned meeting on Thursday until next week so as not to interfere with a Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said on Thursday.

Trump had expected to meet with Rosenstein, who oversees the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign, to discuss a news report that he had suggested secretly recording the president and recruiting Cabinet members to remove him from office.