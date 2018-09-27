Transnet board issues notice of termination to CEO Siyabonga Gama
The board says it's lost trust in Gama after allegations of serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities.
JOHANNESBURG – Transnet’s board has served its embattled CEO Siyabonga Gama with a letter informing him of the board’s intention to terminate his employment.
Transnet’s board chairperson Popo Molefe says the reasons given to Gama as to why he should be fired as group CEO include allegations of serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities.
In a statement, Molefe says that as a result, the board had lost trust and confidence in Gama’s ability to lead Transnet.
It's notified Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of its decision and Gama has been given 10 days to explain in writing why he should not be fired.
Gama’s job has been on the line for some time. Three different inquiries have reported alleged impropriety and unlawful conduct on the part of top executives, including multi-billion rand deals for locomotives.
Last month, the board served Gama and two other senior employees with notices of intention to suspend them.
Gama was opposing this.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Msimanga survives another motion of no confidence
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
‘Gupta leaks obtained to assist inquiry to uncover truth about corruption’
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.