Zondo Commission: Lawyer Brian Currin gives evidence on Gupta Leaks e-mails
He wasn’t named as a witness until Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - South African lawyer Brian Currin is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the contents of three hard drives, known as the "Gupta Leaks".
Currin was instrumental in the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
The media was given strict instructions not to name today’s witness until he had been introduced by the inquiry’s legal team.
Brian Currin is the man who will be giving evidence in relation to the Gupta Leaks.
Advocate Paul Pretorius has explained that the commission is in possession of three hard drives containing this data, the original presumed owner is Sahara Computers.
Pretorius says it will be explained how the hard drives made their way from the Gupta-linked company to the commission but says that the whistleblowers will not be testifying at this stage because they fear for their safety.
He also says Sahara and the Gupta’s may find themselves in a dilemma because they have claimed that the e-mails are fake.
WATCH: State capture commission of inquiry - Day 16
